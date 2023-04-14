MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Russian Economic Development Ministry forecasts that the average annual unemployment rate in 2023-2026 will be at the level of 3.5%, a representative of the ministry said on Friday.

"We believe that it (unemployment rate) will remain at the level of 3.

5% over the entire forecast horizon. This factor will stimulate income growth due to the fact that there is an increased demand for workers, which will lead to an increase in wages," the official said.