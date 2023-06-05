Russia's Unemployment Rate Updates Historical Low Of 3.3% In April - Senior Official
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) Russia's unemployment rate has updated the historically low level and stood at 3.3% in April, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.
In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country's unemployment rate was at 3.
6%.
"The unemployment rate... in April updated the historical low - 3.3%. The number of unemployed registered in employment centers is 523,000 people, which is 41,000 less than at the beginning of the year," Golikova said.