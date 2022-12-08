(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Russia's unilateral concessions in the dialogue with the United States on strategic stability are ruled out, it is possible only on an equal basis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"If and when the Americans are ready to resume (the dialogue on strategic stability), we will be prepared," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Izvestiya daily.

"This dialogue can be continued only on an equal, reasonable, sound, balanced basis. Moreover, we can expect some results from it only if the other party understands that unilateral concessions on the part of Russia are simply ruled out. This is not an option, it is not even being considered," Ryabkov said.