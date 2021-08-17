MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) There are no survivors in the crash of Russia's Il-112V military transport plane, the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) confirmed on Tuesday, pledging to provide assistance to families of the victims.

The aircraft crashed during a training flight in the Moscow region earlier in the day, presumably due to right engine ignition.

"According to information from the crash site, there are no survivors. We express our condolences to the families and friends of the crew: Nikolay Kuimov, Dmitry Komarov and Nikolay Khludeev. The UAC will provide the necessary assistance to the families of the victims," the UAC told reporters.

The plane crash did not result in any casualties or damage on the ground, the UAC added.