MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has not yet received any answer from the US government regarding lifting the sanctions imposed on its subsidiary Aerokompozit, which produces civil aircraft parts made of polymeric and composite materials, UAC General Director Yury Slyusar has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported in January, citing unnamed sources in the industry, that due to the US sanctions imposed on Aerokompozit and a Rostec's subsidiary Obninsk Research and Production Enterprise Technologiya named after A.G. Romashin deliveries of imported materials for the composite wing of the MC-21 jet were halted, thus jeopardizing its creation.

"We are conducting appeal procedure, we do not have a clear answer to your questions. However, we and colleagues from other organizations are switching to home-produced materials. Yes, it takes time and resources, but as a result we will get a fleet of newest jet airliners with home-produced composite wings," Slyusar said.

When asked how long it will take to replace imported composite materials with Russian-made analogues, UAC head said that the relevant program would be implemented as part of the MC-21 test and verification program. He added that the corporation was making effort not to miss the deadline.