Russia's United Aircraft Corporation Plans To Produce 20 SSJ00 Aircraft In 2020 - Head

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to produce 20 Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) aircraft in 2020, UAC Director General Yury Slyusar said on Friday.

"We want to produce around 20 aircraft next year," Slyusar said, when asked how many SSJ100s UAC plans to produce next year, as broadcast by Russia-24.

He added that UAC planned to produce around 30 planes annually, starting 2021.

