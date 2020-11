(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Experts from Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) are studying media reports about the US sanctions list, while implementation of the key civil programs continues, UAC told Sputnik on Wednesday.

New restrictions that US President Donald Trump's administration is preparing may target Russian companies involved in manufacturing civilian aircraft, helicopter parts and aviation engines, as well as developers and suppliers of industry-specific materials and systems for the air traffic control, according to draft documents seen by Sputnik.

"Our experts are studying the information that emerged in media outlets. Performance of our key non-defense programs continues," UAC said.