UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation Works On New Export Version Of MiG-35 Fighter

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:36 PM

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation Works on New Export Version of MiG-35 Fighter

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is working on an improved export version of the MiG-35 light fighter with a new cabin, UAC General Director Yury Slyusar has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is working on an improved export version of the MiG-35 light fighter with a new cabin, UAC General Director Yury Slyusar has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I am talking about an export version of the aircraft with a new cabin. A range of foreign partners are interested in the MiG-35. We are conducting negotiations," Slyusar said.

The export version of the fighter will have a different airframe geometry and an updated on-board radar equipment system.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka's tea industry draws up "Road Map 2030" ..

few seconds

China jails scientist who gene-edited babies

2 seconds ago

Asian stocks mixed on year-end profit taking

4 seconds ago

Rosatom's 10-Year Foreign Order Portfolio to Reach ..

5 seconds ago

LHC refuses to entertain petition against amendmen ..

33 minutes ago

Intermittent fasting can help ease metabolic syndr ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.