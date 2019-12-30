Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is working on an improved export version of the MiG-35 light fighter with a new cabin, UAC General Director Yury Slyusar has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is working on an improved export version of the MiG-35 light fighter with a new cabin, UAC General Director Yury Slyusar has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"I am talking about an export version of the aircraft with a new cabin. A range of foreign partners are interested in the MiG-35. We are conducting negotiations," Slyusar said.

The export version of the fighter will have a different airframe geometry and an updated on-board radar equipment system.