MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russia's United Engine Corporation is doing preliminary work on an engine for Sukhoi Superjet, which is currently using an engine made by a Russian-French company, and could design one in the foreseeable future if there was a deal with the plane manufacturer, the company's chief designer, Yury Shmotin, told Sputnik.

"We understand that the Sukhoi Superjet family needs an engine superior to SaM146. We are doing preliminary work on new generation engines. If Sukhoi Civil Aircraft makes an order, we will be ready with one in the foreseeable future," Shmotin said.

SaM146 is made by Power Jet, a joint venture of UEC-Saturn and Safran.