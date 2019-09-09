MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russia's United Engine Corporation is working on a replacement for a French engine Ardiden 3g that is used on Ka-62 helicopters, the company's chief designer, Yury Shmotin, told Sputnik.

"We have launched two other projects with the designers of these engines ” UEC-Klimov.

The first one is the VK-650B engine for Ka-226. Based on the solutions for this engine, a branch of power systems between 500 and 700 horsepower can be created. The second project is VK-1600V. This is the main engine that will be installed on Ka-62 helicopters," Shmotin said.