MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Washington's sanctions against Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation will not affect its work, the corporation will continue to fulfill the state defense order in full and on time, Georgiy Poltavchenko, the company's chairman, said on Friday.

Washington announced earlier in the day a new package of sanctions against Russia, targeting the United Shipbuilding Corporation and its board members, among others.

"As for the new package of sanctions against the United Shipbuilding Corporation, they will in no way affect the work of the company, as well as all shipyards, factories and design bureaus. The corporation will continue to fulfill the state defense order in full and on time, build the most modern ships and submarines for the Russian Navy, and develop civil shipbuilding for the benefit of Russia, its independence and prosperity," Poltavchenko said in a statement.