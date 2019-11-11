UrduPoint.com
Russia's United Wagon Company Signs Contract For Delivering 100 Freight Cars To Zimbabwe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russia's United Wagon Company (UWC) has signed a contract with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) for delivering 100 freight cars to the African country.

These are cars for operation in the 1,067-millimeter gauge track, the Russian company specified.

"The agreement with the National Railways of Zimbabwe provides for the supply of 100 gondola cars with solid bottoms. The railcars will be delivered not later than 12 months after the NRZ acquires a respective export loan through the assistance of UWC. The gondola cars are planned to be used for cross-border shipments of coals, chrome ore and grains in big-bags," the UWC said in a statement on Monday.

The loading capacity of a car will make 54 tonnes.

"UWC will deliver a batch of spare parts, special tools and testing equipment. UWC will also provide the NRZ with a range of after sales support services including training of the local staff to perform railcar maintenance operations, both at the Tikhvin production site and at the place of their use in Zimbabwe," the company went on to say.

Therefore, the holding expands its presence in Africa, since 114 UWC-produced hopper cars are already exploited in the Republic of Guinea.

More Stories From World

