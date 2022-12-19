MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Russia has imported over $20 billion worth of non-counterfeit goods without the copyright owners' permission in a mechanism known as "parallel imports" launched in May, the head of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, Vladimir Bulavin, said on Monday.

"The decision was made in early May, and since then 2.4 million tonnes of goods worth over $20 billion have been imported. These are, first of all, cars, machinery, equipment, technological lines, but there are also light industrial goods," Bulavin told the Rossiya 24 channel.

Parallel imports have stabilized the prices on the Russian market, Bulavin said, adding that the Russian Customs Service has no evidence of counterfeits flourishing during this time.

"We have fought and will continue to fight against counterfeits. This year we have seized more than 7 million counterfeit items," Bulavin said.

In March, the Russian government legalized parallel imports to satisfy the demand for foreign products that arose amid Western sanctions introduced over Russia's special operation in Ukraine. In early May, Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade introduced a list of goods which may be imported into Russia using the parallel imports mechanism.