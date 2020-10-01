UrduPoint.com
Russia's UNSC Presidency In October Will Focus On Return To In-Person Format - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:00 AM

Russia's UNSC Presidency in October Will Focus on Return to In-Person Format - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russia during its month-long presidency term at the UN Security Council that begins Thursday, will focus on unifying the body and returning its meetings to the in-person format, Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations Press Secretary Fedor Strzhizhovskiy told Sputnik.

"During the upcoming presidency of the UN Security Council in October, Russia will be promoting a positive and unifying agenda," Strzhizhovskiy said on Wednesday. "One of the main priorities of the presidency is the gradual return of the work of the council to in-person format, taking into account the development of the situation with the coronavirus pandemic and all the necessary precautions.

"

The UN Security Council's presidency rotates every month among each of the 15 member states, following the English alphabetical order of the countries' Names.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebeniza will hold a press briefing on Thursday to discuss the topics that will are set to be discussed by the members states at the council in October.

The UN Security Council switched to mostly virtual meetings in March, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease in New York, home of the UN headquarters.

