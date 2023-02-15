MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Russia's new foreign policy concept will focus on the need to end the West's monopoly on shaping the framework of international relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"In our updated foreign policy concept, we will talk about the need to end the West's monopoly on the formation of the framework of international life, the framework should henceforth be determined not in its selfish interests, but on a fairly universal basis of a balance of interests, as required by the UN Charter, which enshrined the principle of the sovereign equality of all states," Lavrov said during his speech at the State Duma.