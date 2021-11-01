Russia's upgraded air defense systems should be able to detect hypersonic and ballistic missiles of all types and destroy them along the entire flight path, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

"The updated air defense system should detect hypersonic and ballistic targets of all types at long ranges, and then be able to destroy them along the entire flight path," Putin said at a military meeting.