UrduPoint.com

Russia's Upgraded Air Defense System Should Detect Hypersonic Missiles - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:41 PM

Russia's Upgraded Air Defense System Should Detect Hypersonic Missiles - Putin

Russia's upgraded air defense systems should be able to detect hypersonic and ballistic missiles of all types and destroy them along the entire flight path, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Russia's upgraded air defense systems should be able to detect hypersonic and ballistic missiles of all types and destroy them along the entire flight path, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"The updated air defense system should detect hypersonic and ballistic targets of all types at long ranges, and then be able to destroy them along the entire flight path," Putin said at a military meeting.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council ho ..

The Folk Heritage committee of the arts Council holds the launching ceremony of ..

8 minutes ago
 Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citiz ..

Aqdar World Summit issues ‘Positive Global Citizenship Declaration’

29 minutes ago
 UAE receives international praise for efforts to c ..

UAE receives international praise for efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic

29 minutes ago
 Iran rejects Western 'concerns' over nuclear compl ..

Iran rejects Western 'concerns' over nuclear compliance

15 seconds ago
 Turkey raises natural gas prices for Industry, pro ..

Turkey raises natural gas prices for Industry, prompting inflation concerns

16 seconds ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.