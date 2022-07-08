UrduPoint.com

Russia's Upper Chamber Approves Decision To Bar UK Ambassador From Its Premises

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The upper house of the Russian parliament on Friday prohibited UK ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert and other British officials from entering the chamber's premises, senior Russian lawmaker Vyacheslav Timchenko said.

"We have decided to deny the access to the premises of the Federation Council to the British ambassador and other accredited (UK) diplomats and officials," the chair of the Federation Council Committee on the Rules of Procedure and Parliamentary Governance said at the council's meeting.

Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko said that the decision may help the British counterparts, who had banned Russian diplomats from visiting the Parliament in London, "come to their senses.

"

"Every day we face more and more illegitimate, unsubstantiated decisions. This has not happened even in the most difficult times. Diplomats are here to establish a dialogue. It is a forced measure on our part, maybe our counterparts will come to their senses," the chairwoman told the meeting.

The UK embassy in Moscow declined to comment on the matter when requested by Sputnik.

