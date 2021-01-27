UrduPoint.com
Russia's Upper Chamber Calls On UN, PACE To Tackle Arbitrary Actions Of US Online Giants

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:36 PM

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament called on Wednesday on the United Nations and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to take action against "arbitrariness" of US online giants in order to prevent "digital dictatorship."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament called on Wednesday on the United Nations and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to take action against "arbitrariness" of US online giants in order to prevent "digital dictatorship."

"The Federation Council is calling on the UN secretary general, the UNESCO secretary general, relevant monitoring mechanisms of the UN Human Rights Council, the Council of Europe secretary general, acting chairman of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe [OSCE], and OSCE representative for media freedom in Europe to prioritize the task of limiting arbitrariness of US global internet companies in order to prevent them from imposing digital dictatorship," the upper chamber of the Russian parliament said in a statement.

The lawmakers also called on the UN General Assembly and PACE to discuss the actions of the US online companies.

"The Federation Council resolutely condemns the actions of US global Internet companies that limit the freedom of speech in social networks ... out of political reasons, without legal grounds and despite the international law norms," the statement read on.

Russia's upper chamber slammed US online companies for refusing to ban posts calling on Russians to take part in unauthorized rallies.

