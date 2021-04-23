MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Friday a bill prohibiting public officers and local government employees to hold foreign citizenship or have a foreign residence permit.

The bill, submitted to the parliament by Russian President Vladimir Putin, bans those holding foreign citizenship or having a foreign residence permit or a similar document confirming the right for permanent residence in another country from holding state and municipal offices in Russia.

Civil servants will be now required to report on the termination of their Russian citizenship or obtainment of a document confirming their right to reside abroad.

The law applies to employees of the state civil service, including the diplomatic service; local lawmakers; state security staffers; employees of customs authorities, the ministry of emergencies, the foreign intelligence service, the Federal detention authority, the ministry of interior affairs and the investigative committee; military personnel; national guard staffers; heads of Russia's constituent entities; chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of the central bank; children rights ombudspersons; financial ombudspersons; and members of public monitoring commissions,

The ban on foreign citizenship also applies to positions that require access to state secrets.

The bill was submitted to President Putin for signing.