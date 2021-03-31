The upper chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill enabling the current head of state to run for two more presidential terms, and expanding the list of limitations preventing a Russian citizen from applying for the mandate of a lower chamber lawmaker

This brings the electoral legislation in light of the amendments to the national constitution.

The bill clarifies provisions related to limitations on presidential terms.

Under the bill, the constitutional provision limiting the number of possible presidential terms for an individual is applicable to individuals who used to serve or are currently serving as the Russian president not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position at the time the amendment came into force.