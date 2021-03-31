UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Upper Chamber Passes Bill Enabling Current Head Of State To Run For 2 More Terms

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:56 PM

Russia's Upper Chamber Passes Bill Enabling Current Head of State to Run for 2 More Terms

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill enabling the current head of state to run for two more presidential terms, and expanding the list of limitations preventing a Russian citizen from applying for the mandate of a lower chamber lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill enabling the current head of state to run for two more presidential terms, and expanding the list of limitations preventing a Russian citizen from applying for the mandate of a lower chamber lawmaker.

This brings the electoral legislation in light of the amendments to the national constitution.

The bill clarifies provisions related to limitations on presidential terms.

Under the bill, the constitutional provision limiting the number of possible presidential terms for an individual is applicable to individuals who used to serve or are currently serving as the Russian president not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position at the time the amendment came into force.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Chamber From

Recent Stories

Italy's Gendarmerie Detains Russian Officer, Itali ..

1 minute ago

Gunfire heard near presidency in Niger capital: re ..

1 minute ago

Dozens of Myanmar refugees make 'voluntary return' ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo stocks down after falls on Wall Street 31 ma ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan invites Tajikistan to benefit from Gwadar ..

8 minutes ago

Int'l community acknowledging Pakistan's efforts a ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.