MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, passed on Wednesday a bill on fines totaling up to 500,000 rubles ($6,615) for calls to alienate Russian territories.

A law to to credit territories alienation as extremism was passed back in July.

The initiative, authored by upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas and lower house lawmaker Pavel Krasheninnikov, envisions administrative fines for the first violation and criminal penalties for a repeated violation.

The bill will be submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin for signing.