Russia's Upper Chamber Passes Bill On Foreign Agents

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 01:07 PM

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, passed on Friday the new bill on foreign agents, regulating activities of individuals and enterprises engaged in politics while being funded from abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, passed on Friday the new bill on foreign agents, regulating activities of individuals and enterprises engaged in politics while being funded from abroad.

Under the bill, individuals and unregistered non-governmental organizations will be recognized as foreign agents for engaging in political activities while receiving money and other material assistance from abroad.

