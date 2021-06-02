The upper chamber of the Russian parliament unanimously passed on Wednesday a bill to denounce the Open Skies Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament unanimously passed on Wednesday a bill to denounce the Open Skies Treaty.

The treaty was signed in 1992 and became one of the post-Cold War confidence-building measures, as it allowed the 34 participating nations to openly collect information about each other's military forces and activities in surveillance flights.

In May 2020, the United States started the withdrawal procedure, which was completed on November 22. On January 15, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the start of relevant procedures as well. After the lower chamber of the Russian parliament supported the bill on the Open Skies Treaty denunciation, submitted by President Vladimir Putin, the document was handed over to the upper house.