MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, passed on Wednesday an array of bills securing additional guarantees of the supremacy of the Russian constitution and its priority on the Russian territory.

The package is comprised of five initiatives with amendments to over 110 legislative acts.

Under the bills, Russia's international agreements that contradict provisions of the national constitution are not subject to implementation on the Russian territory.

The bills will now be submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin for signing.