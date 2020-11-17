UrduPoint.com
Russia's Upper Chamber Presents New Initiative On Foreign Agents

Tue 17th November 2020 | 04:41 PM

The Russian upper chamber's commission for state sovereignty protection proposes labeling people as foreign agents if they collect defense information or engage in politics while being funded from abroad, the head of the commission, Andrey Klimov, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Russian upper chamber's commission for state sovereignty protection proposes labeling people as foreign agents if they collect defense information or engage in politics while being funded from abroad, the head of the commission, Andrey Klimov, said on Tuesday.

"Following our talks with members of the commission, profile ministries and agencies, and experts, I believe it is necessary to urgently submit to the State Duma [lower house] a package of bills clarifying the grounds for labeling as foreign agents the individuals who engage in politics and/or gather defense information while being funded from abroad both directly and through intermediaries, or receive some other material or organizational assistance from abroad," Klimov told the commission.

The commission for protecting state sovereignty also believes it is necessary to label unregistered non-profit organizations as foreign agents if they receive foreign funding for their political activities, the lawmaker went on to say.

According to Klimov, the commission also suggest that foreign agents be banned from holding public office.

It is necessary to clarify the concept of "a candidate acting as a foreign agent" in the Russian legislation, Klimov noted.

