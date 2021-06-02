UrduPoint.com
Russia's Upper Chamber Slams Bill On Indigenous Peoples Of Ukraine As 'Cynical Nazism'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 12:53 PM

Russia's Upper Chamber Slams Bill on Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine as 'Cynical Nazism'

Russia's upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, qualified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's bill "On the indigenous peoples of Ukraine" as "cynical and undisguised Nazism."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russia's upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, qualified Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's bill "On the indigenous peoples of Ukraine" as "cynical and undisguised Nazism."

The bill, recently presented to the Ukrainian parliament, outlines the rights of Ukraine's indigenous peoples, the draft legislation was marked as an urgent one. The bill does not include Russians in the list of indigenous peoples.

"This is not just cultural and linguistic genocide, this is also an overt and violent Ukrainization of all the nationalities and peoples living on the Ukrainian territory. I propose instructing the international affairs committee of the Federation Council [Russia's upper chamber] with sending appeals to all the international organizations, asking them to pay attention to this cynical and undisguised Nazism, which is developing in Ukraine in an ugly manner," Matviyenko told lawmakers on Wednesday.

