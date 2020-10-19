(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper chamber (the Federation Council), will hold a meeting with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric in Moscow on Monday, the Federation Council confirmed.

Pejcinovic Buric, who starts her two-day visit to the Russian capital on Monday, is also set to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko and lower chamber lawmakers.

"The chairperson of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, will hold on October 19 a meeting with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric," the Russian upper chamber said in a statement.