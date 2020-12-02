(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of the Russian parliament's upper chamber, is self-isolating after contact with a person who contracted COVID-19, First Deputy Speaker Andrey Yatskin said on Wednesday.

"Valentina Ivanovna has had contact with a person who contracted the coronavirus, and she is self-isolating in compliance with the rules. She works from home," Yatskin told lawmakers.