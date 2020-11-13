Russian upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko will hold talks with the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Rik Daems, on November 16, the upper chamber said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Russian upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko will hold talks with the president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Rik Daems, on November 16, the upper chamber said.

The meeting will be held in Moscow.

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Russian lower chamber speaker Viacheslav Volodin would meet the PACE chief on November 16 as well.