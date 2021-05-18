UrduPoint.com
Russia's Upper Chamber To Discuss Bill On Open Skies Treaty Denunciation June 2 - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 01:00 PM

Russia's Upper Chamber to Discuss Bill on Open Skies Treaty Denunciation June 2 - Lawmaker

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament plans to discuss the bill on the Open Skies Treaty denunciation on June 2, Grigory Karasin, who heads the international affairs committee, confirmed to Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament plans to discuss the bill on the Open Skies Treaty denunciation on June 2, Grigory Karasin, who heads the international affairs committee, confirmed to Sputnik.

"We plan to discuss the denunciation of the Open Skies Treaty at the next plenary session on June 2," Karasin said.

Earlier on Tuesday, a source in the upper house told Sputnik that the matter could be discussed "no earlier than June 2." The source expressed the belief this was a chance for Washington to change its mind and rejoin the deal.

More Stories From World

