Russia's Upper Chamber To Form Delegation To Monitor Syrian Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russia's Upper Chamber to Form Delegation to Monitor Syrian Presidential Election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament has received an official invitation from Syria to monitor its presidential election, scheduled for May 26, a delegation will be formed, Grigory Karasin, the head of the upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have received an official invitation from the Syrian side to monitor the presidential election in the Syrian Arab Republic ... We will form a group of observers later," Karasin said.

