Russia's Upper House Denounces Tax Agreement With Netherlands

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament passed on Wednesday a bill to denounce the Russian-Dutch agreement on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion.

"If the Russian side submits a notification on agreement denunciation before June 30, 2021, it will be terminated on January 1, 2022," the explanatory note read.

The international affairs committee of the Russian upper house expressed the belief that "in the modern economic conditions, the preservation of the bilateral Russian-Dutch cooperation in the tax area without introducing appropriate amendments is contrary to the interests of the Russian Federation."

More Stories From World

