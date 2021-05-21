UrduPoint.com
Russia's Upper House Formed Delegation Of Observers For Syrian Presidential Vote- Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 12:18 PM

The upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, has already formed a delegation of observers for the Syrian presidential election, scheduled for May 26, it will be headed by senior lawmaker Sergey Muratov, the head of the upper chamber's international affairs committee, Grigory Karasin, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council, has already formed a delegation of observers for the Syrian presidential election, scheduled for May 26, it will be headed by senior lawmaker Sergey Muratov, the head of the upper chamber's international affairs committee, Grigory Karasin, told Sputnik.

"The Federation Council has formed a delegation to observe the presidential election in Syria," Karasin said on Friday.

According to Karasin, the delegation will comprise four upper house lawmakers: Sergey Muratov, who will head it, Vadim Dengin, Oleg Seleznev and Andrey Kulenko, an adviser at the international affairs committee. Apart from that, Maxim Grigoriev and Mikhail Anichkin from the Russian Civic Chamber will join the delegation.

