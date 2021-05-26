(@FahadShabbir)

Russia's Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, will vote on whether to leave an international treaty on surveillance flights on June 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russia's Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, will vote on whether to leave an international treaty on surveillance flights on June 2.

President Vladimir Putin submitted the bill to parliament on May 11. It was endorsed by the lower house of parliament last week and needs to be approved by the Federation Council and signed by the president to take effect.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chair of the council's international affairs committee, confirmed to Sputnik that "senators will debate the bill at a plenary meeting on Wednesday [next week]."

Russia said it would review its participation in the treaty, which allows more than 30 countries to survey each other's territory for military activity, after the United States quit the pact in November, citing Russia's alleged noncompliance.