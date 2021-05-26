UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Upper House Of Parliament To Vote On Open Skies Treaty On June 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:45 PM

Russia's Upper House of Parliament to Vote on Open Skies Treaty on June 2

Russia's Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, will vote on whether to leave an international treaty on surveillance flights on June 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russia's Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, will vote on whether to leave an international treaty on surveillance flights on June 2.

President Vladimir Putin submitted the bill to parliament on May 11. It was endorsed by the lower house of parliament last week and needs to be approved by the Federation Council and signed by the president to take effect.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chair of the council's international affairs committee, confirmed to Sputnik that "senators will debate the bill at a plenary meeting on Wednesday [next week]."

Russia said it would review its participation in the treaty, which allows more than 30 countries to survey each other's territory for military activity, after the United States quit the pact in November, citing Russia's alleged noncompliance.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote Vladimir Putin United States May June November

Recent Stories

Cotton support price summary to be presented at E ..

4 minutes ago

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

4 minutes ago

US Congressman Introduces Bill to Counter 'China C ..

4 minutes ago

EU watchdog to rule Friday on Pfizer for youths

6 minutes ago

Justice Raza Ali Khan, Justice Kh. Muhammad Nasee ..

6 minutes ago

Over 8 mln 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccines administ ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.