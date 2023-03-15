UrduPoint.com

Russia's Upper House OKs Amendments On Punishment For Discrediting Volunteers In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Russia's Upper House OKs Amendments on Punishment for Discrediting Volunteers in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russia's upper house approved on Wednesday the tightening of criminal responsibility for spreading fake news about participants of the special operation in Ukraine, including volunteers.

Currently, the maximum punishment for discrediting special operation participants is up to five years in prison.

The amendments not only introduce liability for discrediting volunteers, but also raise the threshold for punishment to seven years in prison for such acts.

Amendments are also being made to the article regulating liability for fake news about the Russian armed forces, extending the punishment for such acts to volunteer formations as well. The maximum penalty under the article is up to 15 years in prison.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Criminals

Recent Stories

Youth-led &#039;Road to COP28&#039; opens in Expo ..

Youth-led &#039;Road to COP28&#039; opens in Expo City Dubai

25 minutes ago
 TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact ..

TRENDS, IHC reveal results of IHC Economic Impact Assessment

55 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorologic ..

National Centre of Meteorology, China Meteorological Administration to expand co ..

55 minutes ago
 US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive i ..

US special envoy for BWR Monica Medina to arrive in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 Emirates NBD Securities offers trading account ope ..

Emirates NBD Securities offers trading account opening through DFM application

1 hour ago
 Deyaar launches seafront residential tower Mar Cas ..

Deyaar launches seafront residential tower Mar Casa

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.