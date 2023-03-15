MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Russia's upper house approved on Wednesday the tightening of criminal responsibility for spreading fake news about participants of the special operation in Ukraine, including volunteers.

Currently, the maximum punishment for discrediting special operation participants is up to five years in prison.

The amendments not only introduce liability for discrediting volunteers, but also raise the threshold for punishment to seven years in prison for such acts.

Amendments are also being made to the article regulating liability for fake news about the Russian armed forces, extending the punishment for such acts to volunteer formations as well. The maximum penalty under the article is up to 15 years in prison.