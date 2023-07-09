Open Menu

Russia's Upper House Speaker Matvienko To Visit China - Reports

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Russia's Upper House Speaker Matvienko to Visit China - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2023) Speaker of the upper chamber (Federation Council) of the Russian parliament (Federal Assembly) Valentina Matvienko, will visit China from July 9-12, media report.

Matvienko will head a Russian delegation that will come to China at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji, Chinese news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.

Matvienko will participate in a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between Russia's Federal Assembly and the National People's Congress (NPC) of China.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia China Parliament Visit Chamber July Congress Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

39 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

10 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

12 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

12 hours ago
 Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

12 hours ago
Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

15 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

16 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

17 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

18 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

18 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

18 hours ago

More Stories From World