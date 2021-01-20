(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Russia's upper chamber speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, assured on Wednesday that no coronavirus vaccination passports will be introduced in the country, and also stressed that those inoculated will have no extra rights.

"No one said that COVID-passports would be introduced in Russia. This is some invention of the public opinion. Of course, no COVID-passports are needed," Matviyenko told reporters.

There will just be an online register of those inoculated against the coronavirus, the speaker explained.

"Vaccination is not obligatory in out country, it is voluntary, this is just a recommendation. People believe there will be some red books with stamps, and citizens having these books will obtain some additional rights and possibilities ... Of course, this will not happen," Matviyenko continued.

The upper chamber speaker called on Russians to join the vaccination campaign. Matviyenko explained she had not yet been inoculated due to having antibodies.