MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia's Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will meet Ivica Dacic, the head of Serbia's National Assembly, in Moscow later in the day, the council's press office said on Monday.

"On May 31, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will hold a meeting with Ivica Dacic, the Head of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia," the statement said.

The meeting will take place as part of activities planned for Dacic's official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin.

The countries' parliaments enjoy regular contacts. Volodin visited Serbia twice - in 2017 and 2019, while Maja Gojkovic, the former Serbian parliament speaker and the incumbent culture minister, visited Moscow in 2018 and 2020.