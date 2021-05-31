UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Upper House Speaker To Meet With Serbia's Parliament Head On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:38 PM

Russia's Upper House Speaker to Meet With Serbia's Parliament Head on Monday

Russia's Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will meet Ivica Dacic, the head of Serbia's National Assembly, in Moscow later in the day, the council's press office said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Russia's Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will meet Ivica Dacic, the head of Serbia's National Assembly, in Moscow later in the day, the council's press office said on Monday.

"On May 31, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko will hold a meeting with Ivica Dacic, the Head of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia," the statement said.

The meeting will take place as part of activities planned for Dacic's official visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin.

The countries' parliaments enjoy regular contacts. Volodin visited Serbia twice - in 2017 and 2019, while Maja Gojkovic, the former Serbian parliament speaker and the incumbent culture minister, visited Moscow in 2018 and 2020.

Related Topics

National Assembly Moscow Russia Parliament Visit Serbia May 2017 2018 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Golden Jubilee Committee ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai wraps up a safe and successful 5th WCO Globa ..

10 minutes ago

Kuwait restores visas for family re-unions and bus ..

13 minutes ago

Indonesian receives another batch of Sinovac vacci ..

1 minute ago

Tehran Defends Its Freedom of Navigation After Rep ..

1 minute ago

‘Shadi ker lay,’: Azhar Ali asks Babar Azam in ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.