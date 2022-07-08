UrduPoint.com

Russia's Upper House To Ban UK Ambassador From Entering Its Premises - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Russia's Upper House to Ban UK Ambassador From Entering Its Premises - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The Federation Council, Russia's upper house, will prohibit the British ambassador to Moscow from entering its premises in response to the UK banning Russian diplomats from visiting the Parliament in London, the chair of the Federation Council Committee on the Rules of Procedure and Parliamentary Governance told Sputnik.

"We will now discuss this issue at a meeting of the rules committee and make such a decision, and then I will inform the senators at a meeting of the Federation Council," Vyacheslav Timchenko said.

