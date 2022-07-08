MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The Federation Council, Russia's upper house, will prohibit the British ambassador to Moscow from entering its premises in response to the UK banning Russian diplomats from visiting the Parliament in London, the chair of the Federation Council Committee on the Rules of Procedure and Parliamentary Governance told Sputnik.

"We will now discuss this issue at a meeting of the rules committee and make such a decision, and then I will inform the senators at a meeting of the Federation Council," Vyacheslav Timchenko said.