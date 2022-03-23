UrduPoint.com

Russia's Upper House To Consider Bill To Recognize Ukraine Op Participants As Veterans

March 23, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, will consider a bill on recognizing the participants in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine as veterans on Wednesday, according to draft agenda of the meeting posted on the Council's website.

The bill establishes the status of a veteran and a person disabled in military operations for military personnel, as well as employees of other law enforcement and security agencies performing tasks during Russia's special military operation on the territory of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

On Tuesday, a group of senators and lawmakers from the United Russia faction submitted to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, a draft law to grant the status of combat veterans to participants in the operation.

