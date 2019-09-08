(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Russian parliamentary upper house's Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty will look into possible foreign meddling into the country's local elections in the second half of September, the commission's chairman Andrei Klimov told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Sunday, Russia held countrywide municipal elections.

"The Federal Council's Commission on Protecting State Sovereignty will look into possible foreign meddling in [Russia's] elections in the second half of September following the completion of all election procedures," Klimov said.

He added that a summary report would be compiled by the end of November.

On the day of the elections, Russia's communication watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said that it had determined that several US internet giants ” Google, Facebook and Youtube ” had featured politically charged advertisements on its platforms, which constituted foreign meddling into Russia's electoral procedures.

"After monitoring various media platforms on the day of the elections, it has been determined that Google's search engine, the Facebook social media platform and Youtube's video hosting service featured political advertisements. This can be considered foreign meddling into Russia's state sovereignty and interference with the country's democratic process," the watchdog said in a statement.