MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Members of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, will work in a joint commission with the lower house - the State Duma - to investigate the situation with the deployment of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, Grigory Karasin, head of the Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik.

Earlier, a draft resolution was submitted to the State Duma, which presented a list of lawmakers who could be included in the commission to probe the activities of US labs in Ukraine. It reports support for the initiative to create the commission, as well as an appeal to the Federation Council with a proposal to create the commission.

The annex to the resolution Names 14 lawmakers, including commission chair Irina Yarovaya.

"We will definitely join this commission. We discussed this issue," Karasin said.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier held a presentation, in line with which the United States spent more than $200 million on the operation of biological laboratories in Ukraine, which participated in the American military biological program.