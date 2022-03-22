UrduPoint.com

Russia's Upper House To Take Part In Joint Probe With Duma On Biological Labs In Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Russia's Upper House to Take Part in Joint Probe With Duma on Biological Labs in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Members of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, will work in a joint commission with the lower house - the State Duma - to investigate the situation with the deployment of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, Grigory Karasin, head of the Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sputnik.

Earlier, a draft resolution was submitted to the State Duma, which presented a list of lawmakers who could be included in the commission to probe the activities of US labs in Ukraine. It reports support for the initiative to create the commission, as well as an appeal to the Federation Council with a proposal to create the commission.

The annex to the resolution Names 14 lawmakers, including commission chair Irina Yarovaya.

"We will definitely join this commission. We discussed this issue," Karasin said.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier held a presentation, in line with which the United States spent more than $200 million on the operation of biological laboratories in Ukraine, which participated in the American military biological program.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Russia Parliament United States Million

Recent Stories

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' ..

Borrell Says EU's New Defense Strategy 'Not About' Creating European Armed Force ..

8 hours ago
 US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Comm ..

US Believes in Importance of Maintaining Open Communication Line With Russia - S ..

8 hours ago
 US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Explo ..

US Has 'Evolving Intelligence' Russia May Be Exploring Options for Cyberattacks ..

8 hours ago
 Senators spar over first Black woman for US Suprem ..

Senators spar over first Black woman for US Supreme Court

8 hours ago
 PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Sheh ..

PPP offered huge money to divide PTI members: Shehryar Afridi

8 hours ago
 Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Les ..

Oil Shocks May Weigh on US Economic Output Far Less Than in 1970s - Federal Rese ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>