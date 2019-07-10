UrduPoint.com
Russia's USC, Defense Ministry Preparing To Sign Contract For Kalina Non-Nuclear Submarine

Wed 10th July 2019 | 02:31 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry and Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) are preparing to sign a contract for developing a technical project of Kalina fifth generation non-nuclear submarine, USC President Alexey Rakhmanov told Sputnik

"The Defense Ministry and the USC should sign a contract for the technical project.

It will take two years to develop the technical project, which means that [it will be ready] by 2021 if the contract is signed this year," Rakhmanov said.

He added that Rubin Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering, based in St. Petersburg, would be in charge of the project.

The contract will be signed after the Russian Navy formulates its requests, Rakhmanov specified.

