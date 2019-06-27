(@FahadShabbir)

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Russian Kirov-class nuclear-powered cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will be fully modernized by 2022-2023, and the Russian Navy will receive the vessel immediately afterward, the head of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation, Alexey Rakhmanov, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We must free the vessel's mooring place, the dry dock, because otherwise the delay will affect the production program of Sevmash [shipbuilder, part of United Shipbuilding Corporation]. We will prepare the cruiser to be floated out and finish building it on the water. This will require another 12-18 months," Rakhmanov said on the sidelines of the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, adding that the ship should be fully upgraded by 2022-2023.

Work on modernizing the Kirov-class Admiral Nakhimov cruiser, which was commissioned in 1988, has been underway for years.

The Russian Navy previously reported that Admiral Nakhimov would be modernized by 2021.

The 5th Army-2019 forum, which showcases modern arms and military equipment, started in the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region on Tuesday and will run through Sunday.

