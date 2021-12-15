(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday that he would hold a closed telephone conversation with one of White House senior officials on security guarantees later in the day.

"Today, I will also have contact with one of the leaders of the American administration on this matter (security guarantees) by phone," Ushakov told reporters without specifying with whom he will discuss the matter.

"It will be a closed conversation," he added.