MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russian low-cost airline Utair will suspend flights to Austria's Vienna and Latvia's Riga from March 17 to May 31 amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following Moscow's decision to limit air traffic with Europe, the company said on Saturday.

"By order of the Russian Transport Ministry, Utair suspends regular flights ...

to/from Vienna and Riga from March 17 to May 31, 2020," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the company suspended flights to Italy's Milan and Germany's Berlin.

On Friday, the Russian coronavirus response center said that the country would temporarily restrict flights to European Union member states, Switzerland and Norway starting from March 16. Previous restrictions concerned China, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain, Italy and Germany.