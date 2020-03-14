UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Utair Suspends Fights To Vienna, Riga From March 17 To May 31 Amid COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 03:30 PM

Russia's Utair Suspends Fights to Vienna, Riga From March 17 to May 31 Amid COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russian low-cost airline Utair will suspend flights to Austria's Vienna and Latvia's Riga from March 17 to May 31 amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following Moscow's decision to limit air traffic with Europe, the company said on Saturday.

"By order of the Russian Transport Ministry, Utair suspends regular flights ...

to/from Vienna and Riga from March 17 to May 31, 2020," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the company suspended flights to Italy's Milan and Germany's Berlin.

On Friday, the Russian coronavirus response center said that the country would temporarily restrict flights to European Union member states, Switzerland and Norway starting from March 16. Previous restrictions concerned China, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Europe China France Norway European Union Company Traffic Germany Vienna Berlin Milan Riga Austria Spain Italy South Korea Switzerland Latvia March May 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

8 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat beams after recording interview to B ..

11 minutes ago

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes PM Khan over smuggli ..

39 minutes ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

41 minutes ago

25 soldiers killed in Libya

2 hours ago

Editorial: Need to end civilian suffering in Syria

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.