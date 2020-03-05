Russian state development corporation VEB said Thursday that Kiev had illegally sold shares of VEB's Ukrainian subsidiary Prominvestbank to an unknown buyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Russian state development corporation VEB said Thursday that Kiev had illegally sold shares of VEB's Ukrainian subsidiary Prominvestbank to an unknown buyer.

Earlier this week, the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce confirmed that Kiev could not sell Prominvestbank shares, but VEB said it was concerned Ukraine might still carry out the sale.

"The shares of VEB.RF subsidiary bank Prominvestbank were sold on March 4, 2020 at an illegal auction for 268709960,78 hryvnias [$10 million] despite the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration Institute on the share sale ban. There is no information about the buyer," the company said in a statement.

VEB said it would continue defending its interests through court to compensate the loss.