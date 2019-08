(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Russian State Development Corporation VEB.RF said its net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the first half of this year amounted to 12.8 billion rubles ($192 million ) against a loss of 75.6 billion rubles ($1.13bln) a year earlier.

Net interest income for the reporting period fell by 18.9 percent to 18.4 billion rubles.