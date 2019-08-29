- Home
- World
- News
- Russia's VEB Says Net Profit Calculated to IFRS in H1 2019 Totaled $192Mln Against Loss
Russia's VEB Says Net Profit Calculated To IFRS In H1 2019 Totaled $192Mln Against Loss
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:45 PM
Russian State Development Corporation VEB.RF said its net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) in the first half of this year amounted to 12.8 billion rubles ($192 million) against a loss of 75.6 billion rubles ($1.13bln) a year earlier
Net interest income for the reporting period fell by 18.9 percent to 18.4 billion rubles.