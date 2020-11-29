MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Rinat Maksyutov, the director of Russia's Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, said on Sunday that already 35,000 doses of antigens-based coronavirus vaccine EpiVacCorona had been produced, including 5,000 doses for use during clinical trials and the rest for civil use beginning from December.

"The first series of vaccine products for civil use will be examined by the Ministry of Health no earlier than December 7-8. So far, since the vaccine's registration on October 13, we have already produced 35,000 doses ” to be increased to 50,000 doses by the year-end ” including about 5,000 doses that were used during post-registration clinical trials and the rest will be introduced into civil circulation," Maksyutov said at the Science Bar Hopping virtual festival.