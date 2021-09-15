ROSTOV-ON-DON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) ON-DON, Russia, September 15 (Sputnik) - Russia's research center Vector has created a test system for detecting the dangerous Nipah virus, raging in southern India, Anna Popova, the head of consumer rights protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday.

"Our colleagues have developed the test system very quickly. Today we are able to distinguish the Nipah virus if it is detected," Popova told students of the Rostov State Medical University.